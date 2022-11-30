Netherlands wants nothing less than the trophy

The Netherlands [Source: FIFA World Cup]

Topping Group A was a dream come true for the Netherlands after they barely broke a sweat to defeat Qatar 2-0 this morning.

Midfielder Marten de Roon did not shy away from mentioning their confidence in winning the World Cup.

De Roon says they must have a strong mentality otherwise there is no point in being at the FIFA World Cup.

As the side reaches the knockout phase, he says there’s a long way to go but they will focus on the next round.

He adds there are no easy games in this World Cup and they’ll have to beat everyone to win it.

Tomorrow, Tunisia faces France at 3am, Australia and Denmark also play at the same time.

At 7am, Poland faces Argentina while Saudi Arabia will play Mexico.

You can catch the live action on FCB Sports.