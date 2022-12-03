Netherlands boss wants memorable finish

[Photo: CNA]

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal want to make his final stint with the side a memorable one.

Gaal has left the door open to a switch to Belgium following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He says the criticism of his team will not distract them from trying to win the World Cup.

The Dutch beat Senegal and Qatar 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Ecuador in the group stages, but some have accused them of not being attacking enough.

Van Gaal is leading the Netherlands at this World Cup and is preparing his team for their key round-of-16 match with the United States.

The Netherlands play the first match of round of 16 against USA tomorrow at 2.50am.