Netherland remain unbeaten in Euro 2020

Netherland has come out on top in Group C after thrashing North Macedonia 3-nil this morning in the Euro 2020.

Frank de Boer’s side had already made it to the final 16 with a game to spare having beaten Ukraine and Austria.

The Dutch opened the scoring with a devastating counter-attack, started by a Daley Blind tackle on the edge of his own box and finished by a first-time Memphis Depay strike from Donyell Malen’s cross.

Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped the game up in the second half with two goals in seven minutes.

The Dutch will travel to Budapest for their last-16 tie, where they will face the third-place finisher from Group D, E or F on 27 June.

[Source: BBC]