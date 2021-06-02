Netherland tops Group C after win over Austria

Netherland is the winner of Group C after a convincing 2-nil victory over Austria in the Euro 2020 today.

Netherland was off to a flying start with a penalty to Memphis Depay who slotted the opening goal to the keeper’s right to give the lead in the first half.

They did not stop there are they cruised their way to the final 16 with Denzel Dumfries who capped a fine performance by adding the second from a swift break in the second half.

Meanwhile, for Austria the loss means they failed to qualify for the past two major tournaments and are into the knockout stages at the European Championship for the first time since 2008.