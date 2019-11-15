Nemani teams up again with Suva after 23 years

Former national football captain Maritino Nemani always have Suva at heart.

The Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports is the new Suva football Technical Advisor and he will be working closely with new coach Babs Khan.

Nemani who coached and captained Suva in their back to back league title wins in 1996 and 1997 says it’s great to be back and help the capital city side.

“I started in Suva, played, coach, captain, became President and retired in Suva so it was not too difficult because I was passionate it was in the system. I think I just need to re-energize myself and say look this is where I can help in a voluntary way for the players, for the people of Suva, for the officials and those that love football”.

Nemani adds another reason he decided to come and help the team out is because of the youths and he believes he can assist the young players in the Suva side to build better characters for themselves.

New Suva coach Babs Khan is expected to start next week as the team prepares for the domestic seasons which kicks off next month.