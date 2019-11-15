Need for more work in Women’s football

There is a need for international and regional competition for the Fiji Football Women’s side.

Due to the pandemic, the Fiji Football Association was not able to send its teams to international competitions.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says, the women’s team needs matches, to see where they stand after being close to stagnant for a year.

Yusuf says the association had just done its women’s team strategic planning for the next three years.

He says with the help of the National Coach Marika Rodu women’s development will need to be emphasized.

“He’s got a lot of planning to do for all national teams under 16 girls, under 19 and national senior women’s so as soon as the borders open even if the borders open for Samoa and Tonga we would like to invite or we want to take our team across and play matches”.

The Fiji Women’s Football team is currently ranked 65th in the world.

The teams next big aim is the 2023 World Cup.