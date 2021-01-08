NCC semifinals and final confirmed for Lawaqa Park

The venue for the semi-finals and final of the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship 2020 has been confirmed.

Fiji Football Association says the semis and final will be played this weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In the first semi-final at 2pm on Saturday Saram Hangers Kasavu FC of Rewa takes on Nadi’s Ezy Kool Max Nalovo FC.

The second semifinal will see host Greenstar FC and defending champions Dayal’s Steel Yalalevu Club Football of Ba clash at 4pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 2pm.