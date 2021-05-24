Home

Football

Navunigasau saves DPL champs at home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 3:29 pm

Suva defender Waisake Navunigasau saved his side from the jaws of defeat against Nadroga in their Digicel Premier League round nine clash at the ANZ Stadium.

Trailing 2-1, Navunigasau scored in added time to save the defending DPL champions in a 2-all draw.

The result also means Nadroga hasn’t lost under new coach Kamal Swamy who now have a win and two draws since he came in three weeks ago.

The Stallions struck just after five minutes when Laisari Qalica found the back of the net after a brilliant run around the edge of the box by Rusiate Matererega.

Qalica looked sharp throughout the game and he has now scored three goals in three successive games.

Suva tried to equalize on a few occasions but just couldn’t quite capitalize on their opportunities with Christopher Wasasala and Alex Saniel proving to be a handful for the Nadroga defenders.

Wasasala was rewarded for his efforts in the 33rd minute when he headed home a Ravinesh Karan Singh cross.

With a 1-all halftime scoreline, Nadroga up the tempo in the second spell and put a lot of pressure on Navunigasau, Manasa Levaci, Filipe Baravilala and even goalkeeper Emori Ragata.

The Stallions continous pressure paid off in the 65th minute when Matererega fired a shot from outside the box which left a confused Ragata wondering how the ball went past him as he had three Suva defenders who could’ve made a difference.

Nadroga was also fortunate to have national squad member Isikeli Sevanaia in goal as he made some brilliant saves in the match.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA751185+316
REWA8332106+412
NADI8251109+111
SUVA9324710-311
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
NADROGA9144813-57
NAVUA8125610-45
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 8
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa-LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi-BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

