Navunigasau saves DPL champs at home

Suva defender Waisake Navunigasau saved his side from the jaws of defeat against Nadroga in their Digicel Premier League round nine clash at the ANZ Stadium.

Trailing 2-1, Navunigasau scored in added time to save the defending DPL champions in a 2-all draw.

The result also means Nadroga hasn’t lost under new coach Kamal Swamy who now have a win and two draws since he came in three weeks ago.

The Stallions struck just after five minutes when Laisari Qalica found the back of the net after a brilliant run around the edge of the box by Rusiate Matererega.

Qalica looked sharp throughout the game and he has now scored three goals in three successive games.

Suva tried to equalize on a few occasions but just couldn’t quite capitalize on their opportunities with Christopher Wasasala and Alex Saniel proving to be a handful for the Nadroga defenders.

Wasasala was rewarded for his efforts in the 33rd minute when he headed home a Ravinesh Karan Singh cross.

With a 1-all halftime scoreline, Nadroga up the tempo in the second spell and put a lot of pressure on Navunigasau, Manasa Levaci, Filipe Baravilala and even goalkeeper Emori Ragata.

The Stallions continous pressure paid off in the 65th minute when Matererega fired a shot from outside the box which left a confused Ragata wondering how the ball went past him as he had three Suva defenders who could’ve made a difference.

Nadroga was also fortunate to have national squad member Isikeli Sevanaia in goal as he made some brilliant saves in the match.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 7 5 1 1 8 5 +3 16 REWA 8 3 3 2 10 6 +4 12 NADI 8 2 5 1 10 9 +1 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5