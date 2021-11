Navua's losing streak continues

Navua’s woes continued as it went down 2-nil to Rewa in their Digicel Premier League clash at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

It was a goalless first half as both teams tried their best to utilize their opportunities to put in the first goal of the match, with Rewa missing a number of scoring chances.

Article continues after advertisement

The deadlock was broken in the 66th-minute when Rewa was awarded a penalty after Gabrieli Matanisiga was fouled by Navua goal-keeper Josaia Ratu.

Rewa’s Patrick Joseph made no mistake with the spot-kick to give the Delta Tigers a one-nil lead.

Samuela Nabenia extended Rewa’s lead in the dying minutes when he tapped the ball in from a cross.

Navua remains at the bottom of the points standing with five points from 10 games.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 10 1 2 7 6 13 -7 5