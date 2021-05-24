Home

Football

Navua works on finishing

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 4:22 pm
[File Photo]

Navua football knows its place in the premier division next season is in doubt which means getting two wins in their Digicel Premier League matches this week is a must.

Coach Amit Prakash says their biggest weakness since the start of the season is finishing and it is an area they have been working on every week.

While he trusts his players can perform, Prakash says if they do not score, their woes will only continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have changed a few things in the last two weeks on how to encounter the two teams and we have been telling the players to have a positive mindset which we need to have and for them to believe in themselves.”

Navua faces Labasa tomorrow at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva before playing Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua/Labasa clash on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday, Labasa takes on Nadi at 1pm and Suva battles Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The live commentary of the Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches will air on Mirchi FM.

