Navua work on getting the basics right

Finishing is still an area of concern for the Navua football side as they prepare to play Rewa in the next round of the Digicel Premier League.

Navua put on a brave performance against Suva last week, but failed to come away with a win.

This week the main focus for Head Coach Amit Prakash is getting the basics of football right.

Prakash says they will come up with a plan to suit Rewa’s style of play.

“Our next opponent is Rewa we are again going for a recovery session and we will see the injuries in our players. Then we will prepare hard as I said earlier scoring is an area of concern. We will go back and work on that.”

Navua is currently at the bottom of the table with two points.

Round four of the DPL will kick off on Saturday with Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.

There will be three matches on Sunday, Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre, Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park and Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.

The live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match will be on Mirchi FM.