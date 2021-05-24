Home

Football

Navua work on finishing

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 23, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Finishing continues to be an issue for the Navua football side after its second consecutive loss against Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League

The side started off well in the first few rounds with two wins, a draw and a loss after round five.

Navua Assistant Coach Sailosi Danford says they’ll be gunning for a win when they take the field again next week.

Danford says they’ll be using this one week break to focus on those key areas that will need ironing out.

“We are going into the end of the first round and we are still lacking that finishing touch. I think we were able to penetrate through the middle where we were able to go to the last step but our finishing was not there so we will work on that.”

Meanwhile, there’s only one Digicel Premier League game this week with Nadi hosting Ba at Prince Charles at 3 pm on Sunday.

