Navua unbeaten after day 1 in Gujarati IDC

Navua is the only unbeaten team after day one of the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Navua secured its first win against Suva with a 1-nil win and later beat Nadi 4-3 this afternoon.

In other matches today, Lautoka defeated hosts Rewa 2-1 but lost to Suva 1-nil.

On the other hand, Suva secured its first win against Lautoka 1-nil.

Meanwhile, in its first pool match, Nadi edged Lami 2-1. Lami made a comeback in its second pool match to outclass Rewa 2-1.