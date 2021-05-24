Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|
Full Coverage

Football

Navua to play at home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 12:53 pm
Navua against Suva in the friendly encounter

Navua football fans will watch their home team in action at the Uprising Resort Ground this Sunday.

There was a possibility of the Digicel Premier League clash between Navua and Nadroga move to the ANZ Stadium in Suva as there were some doubts regarding the availability of the ground.

However, Navua football has confirmed the team will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort ground as it has been made available for the match.

Article continues after advertisement


Navua against Suva in the friendly encounter

The two teams will clash at 4.30pm.

In other matches this Sunday, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to take on Nadi.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNavua-NadrogaTBC
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi-RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva-BaANZ Stadium
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA641164+213
REWA632183+511
LABASA624020+210
NADI623187+19
BA62136607
SUVA621334-17
NAVUA612346-25
NADROGA602439-62

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.