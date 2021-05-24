Navua to play at home

Navua football fans will watch their home team in action at the Uprising Resort Ground this Sunday.

There was a possibility of the Digicel Premier League clash between Navua and Nadroga move to the ANZ Stadium in Suva as there were some doubts regarding the availability of the ground.

However, Navua football has confirmed the team will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort ground as it has been made available for the match.

Navua against Suva in the friendly encounter

The two teams will clash at 4.30pm.

In other matches this Sunday, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to take on Nadi.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Nadroga TBC 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

Points Standing