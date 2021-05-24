Football
Navua to play at home
October 18, 2021 12:53 pm
Navua against Suva in the friendly encounter
Navua football fans will watch their home team in action at the Uprising Resort Ground this Sunday.
There was a possibility of the Digicel Premier League clash between Navua and Nadroga move to the ANZ Stadium in Suva as there were some doubts regarding the availability of the ground.
However, Navua football has confirmed the team will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort ground as it has been made available for the match.
The two teams will clash at 4.30pm.
In other matches this Sunday, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to take on Nadi.
Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|TBC
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADI
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|9
|BA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|SUVA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|NADROGA
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2
