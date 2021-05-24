Navua to maintain winning momentum

It is back to the drawing board for the Navua football side as they prepare for the next round of the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

Navua started its DPL season with a 3-1 win over Nadroga yesterday and hopes to continue this momentum.

Coach Mohammed Shafeel says they had a slow start but picked up the tempo in the second spell.

He says this is something they want to avoid in future matches.

“We really happy but we have to iron things out. We were not able to do it in the first half but I am happy with the boys they came up in the second half and we managed to get three goals.”

Navua is set to face Lautoka in round 2 of the DPL on Sunday.