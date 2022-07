Navua will host Labasa at 4pm.

A Digicel Premier League triple header will be held at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

The round 13 clashes will see Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri starting at 12pm followed by Rewa and Nasinu at 2pm.

Navua will host Labasa for the final match at 4pm.

In other matches, Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm while Nadroga will face Ba with the venue yet to be confirmed.