Football
Navua vs Ba in Muslim League IDC final
April 4, 2021 10:57 am
The Ba team at the Muslim IDC
Navua is the first team to book a spot in the final of the Digicel Fiji Muslim League Inter District Championship.
This is after they defeated Valelevu 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.
In the second semi-final, Ba defeated Labasa 3-1.
Article continues after advertisement
The final will be played at 1pm today.
Meanwhile the Digicel Premier League will resume next week with Labasa hosting Nadi at Subrail Park, Rewa to meet Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka to take on Suva at Churchill Park and Navua to battle Ba at Uprising Sports Centre.
Sponsored Links