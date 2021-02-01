Navua vs Ba in Muslim League IDC final

Navua is the first team to book a spot in the final of the Digicel Fiji Muslim League Inter District Championship.

This is after they defeated Valelevu 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

In the second semi-final, Ba defeated Labasa 3-1.

The final will be played at 1pm today.

Meanwhile the Digicel Premier League will resume next week with Labasa hosting Nadi at Subrail Park, Rewa to meet Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka to take on Suva at Churchill Park and Navua to battle Ba at Uprising Sports Centre.