Navua stuns Labasa, Lal disappointed

The Navua football team stunned Labasa with a 2-1 win at the Uprising ground in the Vodafone Premier League match.

It was Mannav Permal scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

The super-sub went past two Labasa defenders to place the ball onto the right hand corner of the net giving the northerners goalkeeper Mohammed Alam no chance at all.

Article continues after advertisement

Permal said he was confident to score.

Mannav Permal after scoring the winner for Navua against Labasa in the Vodafone Premier League clash.#Navua 2-1 #Labasa Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Navua opened the account in the 13th minute when Thomas Dunn surprised the Labasa defenders.

The 17-year-old stole the ball from Labasa defender Ilisoni Logaivou and strike from the right hand side of the penalty box onto the left hand corner.

The #Navua football fans celebrate after Thomas Dunn scored against Labasa in their Vodafone Premiere League clash.#Navua 1-0 #Labasa #1stHalf Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Dunn was part of the 30 member Fiji Football squad that had assembled at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The Vashist Muni College student was a threat to the Babasiga Lions defense as whenever he was in possession, he always looked dangerous, creating goal scoring opportunities for the hosts.

The hosts led one-nil at the breather.

The Babasiga Lions tried hard to fight back in the second half after they came from a goal down to level scores in the 69th minute through a Taniela Waqa header.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 8 5 2 1 12 7 +5 17 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 8 4 0 4 17 11 +6 12 LAUTOKA 8 3 2 3 16 6 +10 11 NASINU 8 2 2 4 12 22 -10 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7

Labasa football coach Ronil Lal said he is really frustrated with the performance of the players.

“The players do not listen, they are told to do something but they do something else.”

In tomorrow’s matches, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, Rewa battles Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.