Navua stays, Nasinu out, Nadroga joins premier division

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 7, 2020 9:41 pm
Navua football team after defeating Nasinu [Source: Fiji Football]

Koromakawa Navua saved the best for last and delivered the result when it mattered the most despite the slight drizzle in Pacific Harbor.

Navua defeated Nasinu 7-1 which cements their spot in the premier division next season.

However, the loss meant Nasinu will be demoted to the senior division next year.

Brian Chartiar netted a hat-trick for Navua.

With their home fans behind them, Navua struck first through Chartiar in the 10th minute.

Chartiar and Thomas Dunn continuously threatened the Nasinu defense all night.

Navua was comfortable and was used to the artificial turf at the Uprising Sports Center while Nasinu struggled to find their rythm.

Lapse of concentration in the Nasinu defense saw Chatiar grabbing a double inside three minutes, first in the 37th and second in the 40th minute.

The visitors managed to find the back of the Navua net through Ronald Lawrence a minute from halftime.

Navua was leading 3-1 at halftime.

The replacement players were still on their way to take their seats when Manav Permal netted the fourth goal for Navua just seconds into the second spell.

When Mosese Baleinagaga scored Navua’s fifth goal via a deflection off a Apisai Smith free kick, the home crowd knew that was the icing on the cake but the hosts were not done just yet as Monit Chand grabbed his second less than five minutes later.

Dunn sealed the deal for Navua for a 7-1 win.

Meanwhile, Nadroga has been promoted to the premier division after defeating Bua 3-0 at Lawaqa Park in the second leg of the senior playoff.

The Stallions proved too strong for the northerners as Taniela Raubula scored a double and Charles Williams scored one for seal the victory.

Nadroga defeated Bua 3-0 in the first leg as well.

