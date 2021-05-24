Navua starts strong

Navua gave a strong performance on the home ground recording a 3-1 win against Nadroga in the opening round of the Digicel Premier League.

Nadroga came in strong from the blow of the whistle showing majority possession in the first half.

It was Nigerian national Jibola Afonja who after many attempts at goal, kicked a subtle goal from the corner in the 29th minute.

Navua were weak in defence as the ball was in its territory ending the match 1-0 in the first spell.

Navua managed to regroup during the half time break and it showed just two minutes into the game as Zainal Ali deflected the ball of the goal keeper to score a goal.

Nadroga tried to maintain the pressure but Navua was awarded a penalty just five minutes to full time after a foul from Nadroga.

Netani Doli did not waste time and kicked right into the net leaving Navua in a 2-1 lead.

Navua’s third goal came from Mannav Permal as he dribbled his way into the box leaving no room for the Nadro defenders to touch him.