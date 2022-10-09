Navua shocks Ba in IDC semi-final

The Navua football team surprised Ba with a 2-1 win in the Courts IDC semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Mathew Charitar scored the winner in the later stages of the second half to book a spot in the Super Premier final.

The heavy downfall did not help either side as the soggy ground condition did not allow the ball to move freely.

Sunny Deol opened the account in the 16th minute as Navua fans went into a frenzy.

Ba, surprisingly a goal down, tried hard to get back into the game and managed to equalise through Emosi Navaba to take the scores to 1-all until the breather.

The game was on hold for 30 minutes due to heavy downfall and resumed when 15 minutes of play remained.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side kept their momentum and almost scored more goals but the ground conditions did not let the ball move accordingly.

Navua came out firing in the last 15 minutes resulting in their captain, Mathew Charitar’s brilliant goal beating the Ba goalkeeper Tevita Koroi for the winner.

The Reds goalkeeper, Rinish also gave a man of the man performance not allowing any more goals as the final result remained 2-1 to Navua.

Navua will face Suva in the Super Premier final at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Suva defeated Rewa 2-1 in the first semi-final.