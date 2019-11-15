Navua registers first VPL win

The Navua football team had to come from behind to register its first win in the Vodafone Premier League match against Nasinu 3-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Navua captain Vineet Chand was the hero of the side when he scored a late winner in the dying stages of the match to give Navua a much needed three points.

The hosts had the first say in the match through Nasoni Mereke in the 60th minute to give the giant killers a 1-0 lead.

But Navua answered back minutes later through Simione Damuni to bring the scoreline to one-all.

Nasinu’s Marlon Tahion further extended their lead in the 78th minute after netting the side’s second goal.

An own goal by Leone Damudamu saw Navua leveling scores before Chand sealed the winner in the 89th minute for the visitors.