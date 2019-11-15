Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|
Full Coverage

Football

Navua registers first VPL win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 26, 2020 5:02 pm

The Navua football team had to come from behind to register its first win in the Vodafone Premier League match against Nasinu 3-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Navua captain Vineet Chand was the hero of the side when he scored a late winner in the dying stages of the match to give Navua a much needed three points.

The hosts had the first say in the match through Nasoni Mereke in the 60th minute to give the giant killers a 1-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

But Navua answered back minutes later through Simione Damuni to bring the scoreline to one-all.

Nasinu’s Marlon Tahion further extended their lead in the 78th minute after netting the side’s second goal.

An own goal by Leone Damudamu saw Navua leveling scores before Chand sealed the winner in the 89th minute for the visitors.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA7511116+516
SUVA633085+312
BA64021112-112
LAUTOKA7313155+1010
NADI73011211+19
LABASA721468-27
NASINU5213918-97
NAVUA71151016-64

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.