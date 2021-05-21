Navua President reaffirms players

Navua football President Rajeev Prasad is reaffirming its players the association will stand by them in these hard times.

Prasad says the association like others are going through a rough patch and it trickles down to the players who are facing the full brunt.

He says majority of the players are dependent on football for income and the association will continue to render its support.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have to just see ways on how I can help the players and we have invested in some players and how to maintain them. It’s quite a challenging moment but I think we have some support from the Navua people and some business houses which have approached and are willing to help.”

Prasad says most of the players have been receiving hampers from the association’s food drive with groceries donated by the wider Navua community.