Nadi first team to qualify, Navua out

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 26, 2020 1:59 pm
Afraz Ali in control for Nadi against Navua.

Esy Kool Nadi has qualified for the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals after defeating Active Construction Navua 4-1 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

This loss for Navua has forced them out of the tournament.

The Jetsetters now have six points from three matches and is currently on the second spot behind Suva who also has six points but a better goal average.

The Kamal Swamy coached side has +3 and the match between Suva and Lautoka will determine who goes in as another team from Group B.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
POOL A
REWA211051+44
BA211042+24
LABASA210134-13
NASINU200216-50
POOL B
SUVA220073+46
NADI320174+36
LAUTOKA21013303
NAVUA3003411-70

If that match ends in a draw then Nadi and Suva will qualify for the semifinals from Group B with Suva going in as winners and Nadi as runners-up.

Lautoka will need to score three goals or more to qualify and Suva will just need a draw to qualify and top its pool.

If the Blues win by less then two goals then Suva and Nadi will qualify.

Nadi had to come from behind to beat Navua in their final pool match as Seveci Rokotakala opened the scoring in the 25th.

Rokotakala later handled the ball inside the penalty box and veteran Avinesh Swamy did not make any mistake from the penalty spot to level scores to 1-all at the breather.

Nadi came out firing in the second half and managed to score three more goals through Sakaraia Naisua, Rusiate Matererega and Swamy to increase their goal average for a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

 

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Churchill Park
21 Nov - Saturday1:30PMBa3 - 1NasinuGroup A
21 Nov - Saturday3:30PMNadi1 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 1 - ANZ Stadium
22 Nov - Sunday1:00PMSuva4 - 1NavuaGroup B
22 Nov - Sunday3:00PMLabasa4 - 0RewaGroup A
DAY 2 - Subrail Park
25 Nov - Wednesday12:00PMLautoka3 - 2NavuaGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday2:00PMBa1 - 1RewaGroup A
25 Nov - Wednesday4:00PMSuva3 - 2NadiGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday6:30PMLabasa3 - 0NasinuGroup A
DAY 3 - Subrail Park
26 Nov - Thursday12:00MNadi4 - 1NavuaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday2:00PMRewa-NasinuGroup A
26 Nov - Thursday4:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday6:00PMLabasa-BaGroup A
SEMIFINALS
28 Nov - Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-Up GBSemifinal 1
28 Nov - Saturday5:00PMWinner GBRunner-Up GASemifinal 2
FINAL
29 Nov - Sunday11amLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd Place Play-off
29 Nov - Sunday3pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

 

