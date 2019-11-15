Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Navua optimistic of a strong come-back

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 1, 2020 7:39 am

The 3-1 loss to Lautoka in their Vodafone Premier League clash yesterday has not dampened the spirit of the Navua football team.

Head coach Mohammed Shafil says although the loss was disappointing, they will come back stronger.

He says they will review their mistakes from the loss and try to improve before they face Nasinu in the last round.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have one more game to go which will be like our death if we can’t win then we will be down the table and we’ll be relegated. Nevertheless, we’ll go back and work hard.”

Navua is still in seventh place on the ladder with 10 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA127412412+1225
REWA127231612+423
NADI127052516+921
BA126241917+220
LAUTOKA134452213+916
LABASA125161414016
NAVUA133191632-1610
NASINU122281333-208

Meanwhile, looking at today’s matches, Ratu Cakobau Park will host a double-header starting with Nasinu battling Ba at 1 pm.

At 3 pm Suva takes on Rewa and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Also at 3 pm, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.