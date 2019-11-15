Navua optimistic of a strong come-back

The 3-1 loss to Lautoka in their Vodafone Premier League clash yesterday has not dampened the spirit of the Navua football team.

Head coach Mohammed Shafil says although the loss was disappointing, they will come back stronger.

He says they will review their mistakes from the loss and try to improve before they face Nasinu in the last round.

“We have one more game to go which will be like our death if we can’t win then we will be down the table and we’ll be relegated. Nevertheless, we’ll go back and work hard.”

Navua is still in seventh place on the ladder with 10 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 12 7 4 1 24 12 +12 25 REWA 12 7 2 3 16 12 +4 23 NADI 12 7 0 5 25 16 +9 21 BA 12 6 2 4 19 17 +2 20 LAUTOKA 13 4 4 5 22 13 +9 16 LABASA 12 5 1 6 14 14 0 16 NAVUA 13 3 1 9 16 32 -16 10 NASINU 12 2 2 8 13 33 -20 8

Meanwhile, looking at today’s matches, Ratu Cakobau Park will host a double-header starting with Nasinu battling Ba at 1 pm.

At 3 pm Suva takes on Rewa and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Also at 3 pm, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park.