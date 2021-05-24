Navua on the brink; finishing a concern

Finishing is a major concern for the Navua football side as it battles to survive in the premier division.

The side registered yet another loss in the Digicel Premier League yesterday, going down to Suva 2-nil at the Uprising Resort Ground.

Coach Amit Prakash says they had their chances but couldn’t finish the job.

If this continues, Navua will find themselves on the brink of relegation.

“We’ve worked hard in the past two weeks but like is said we got the opportunities, we created it but finishing was not there so we lost it.”

Waisake Navunigasau and Emori Ragata scored the Whites two goals.

In other matches, Rewa came from behind to hold Labasa at 1-all, Lautoka defeated Nadi 3-1 and Ba held Nadroga to a one-all draw.