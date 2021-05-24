Navua needs more time for preparations

There will not be any rest for Navua despite the postponement of the Digicel Premier League match.

The Navua side wanted more time to prepare well and their prayers have been answered with yesterday’s announcement.

Head coach Amit Prakash says being at the bottom of the points table is not a good sign they need to prepare with more time given.

“Actually it’s a good thing for Navua as we will be given more time to prepare on our weaker areas against Labasa”

Navua sits at the bottom of the points standings with only five points having recorded seven losses and only one win with two draws.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 LABASA 8 2 6 0 3 1 +2 12 NADI 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7 11 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 10 1 2 7 6 13 -7 5

Navua was due to play Labasa today but the DPL was postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the north.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for postponed matches.