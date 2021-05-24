Home

Navua needs more time for preparations

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 28, 2021 12:42 pm
Navua head coach Amit Prakash [right]

There will not be any rest for Navua despite the postponement of the Digicel Premier League match.

The Navua side wanted more time to prepare well and their prayers have been answered with yesterday’s announcement.

Head coach Amit Prakash says being at the bottom of the points table is not a good sign they need to prepare with more time given.

Article continues after advertisement

“Actually it’s a good thing for Navua as we will be given more time to prepare on our weaker areas against Labasa”

Navua sits at the bottom of the points standings with only five points having recorded seven losses and only one win with two draws.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

Navua was due to play Labasa today but the DPL was postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the north.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for postponed matches.

