Navua make changes to game plan

Navua Football Coach Amit Prakash says they will need to change their approach against Ba in the Digicel Premier League this week.

After suffering its third loss of the season to Rewa, Navua is left at the bottom of the DPL standings with one point.

Prakash believes a change in strategy will be good for the team as they prepare to battle the Men in Black.

“We will be changing things. There are a lot of strengths too. We will build up on strength because we having been missing a lot of opportunities in-front of the goal.”

Prakash adds discipline continues to be an ongoing issue for them.

The round 5 of the Digicel Premier League kicks off on Sunday with Navua battling Ba at Uprising Sports Centre, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park, while Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park.

The Rewa and Nadroga match is also on Sunday with the venue still yet to be confirmed.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.