Navua look to youngsters

It’s been 11 years since Koromakawa Navua last won the Vodafone Fiji FACT title.

Navua first won the Fiji FACT in 2003 before winning it back to back in 2008 and 2009.

They defeated Lautoka 2-1 in the final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva in 2009.

After beating Nasinu 7-1 last weekend to remain in the premier league next season, Navua Captain Vineet Chand says their first challenge is the Fiji FACT.

Chand says it’s also great for Navua football to have some exciting young talents like Thomas Dunn and Brian Charitar.

“While we were struggling at the bottom we did worked on that some senior players did left us, it was not something bad but they left us for greener pastures but a good thing is our youngsters came in and the very senior players hung together with our young ones.”

Navua takes on Suva next Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium while and Labasa play Rewa at 3pm.

On Saturday, Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30pm at Churchill Park while Lautoka hosts Nadi at 3.30pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.