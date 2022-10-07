Navua keeps hopes alive

The Navua football team came from behind to hold Nadroga 2-all to keep its semi-final hopes alive in the Super Premier Division of the Courts IDC at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The Stallions scored first through Tomasi Tuicakau but their celebrations didn’t last long as Thomas Dunn replied a minute after for a 1-all scoreline.

As it seemed like a 1-all half-time scoreline, Nadroga struck through unmarked Mitieli Naiviro in the 47th minute to give the Joseph Nand coached-side a 2-1 lead at the breather.

Navua knew that a win in this game would confirm their semi-final spot, and they came back firing in the second half with attack after attack.

The continuous attack resulted in Nadroga’s Naiviro scoring an own goal giving the Saiyad Ali-coached side some hope.

The Stallions were reduced to 10 men after Kalaveti Sivoi was shown a red card in the final minutes of play after a dangerous foul on Netani Doli.

Navua will now hope Nadi and Suva match ends in a draw to confirm their place in the semi-final.

Nadi is in a must win situation to qualify for the semi-final while Suva will need just a draw to advance through.