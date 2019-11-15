Navua is a good team says Suva coach

They may be the last placed team on the Vodafone Premier League table but Navua should not be underestimated according to the Flow Valves Suva coaching staff.

Suva Coach Babs Khan says they will not take Navua lightly.

Khan says all teams will be out to get the maximum three points on offer in every match to ensure they maintain their spot in the premier division.

“Navua is a fiery team and they will want to win three points here and everybody wants to win the National Stadium. Navua will want to come from the bottom to the top of the league.”

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.