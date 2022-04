Navua to play Labasa in Sanatan final

The Navua side has booked its place in the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha championship final currently underway in Sigatoka.

Navua with brothers Vineet and Monit Chand defeated Tuva 2-1 in the semifinal.

In another semifinal, Labasa defeated Tavarau/Varoka 1-0 after they converted a penalty.

The final will be played at 3:30pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.