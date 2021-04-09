Navua hyped up for this week’s DPL clash

The win over Ba last weekend is only the beginning for the Navua football team, as they prepare for the next nine rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

The young Navua side managed to claw its way back up to seventh place with four points after that win, while Nadroga moves to the bottom of the DPL standings.

Navua Coach Amit Prakash says the aim is to win all their remaining games to avoid relegation.

“We really needed it to take us out from the bottom of the table. We needed the win to move up and keep the spirits of the boys high.”

Out of five games, Navua recorded three loss, a win and a draw.

Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor on Sunday at 3pm.

In other games, Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa takes on Ba at Churchill Park on Sunday at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.