Navua holds Suva in IDC

The Navua football team managed to hold the Suva side nil-all in the Super Premier division of the Courts IDC at HFC Bank Stadium.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side held on to the Capital City onslaught, with replacement goalkeeper, Rinish not allowing the Whites attack to break the deadlock.

Navua’s number one goalkeeper, Viliame Rakuro was replaced in the first half after getting injured and Rinish took over giving the man-of-the-match performance.

In the Senior Division match, Dreketi defeated Northland Tailevu 2-nil.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADI 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 SUVA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 GROUP B LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0