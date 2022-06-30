Navua holds Nadroga

[File Photo]
The Navua football team held Nadroga one-all at Lawaqa Park in the Digicel Premier League match.
Both teams went into the breather with a nil-all scoreline.
Brian Charitar opened the account for Navua but the hosts bounced back and equalised to at least take a point from this round 10 encounter.
Article continues after advertisement
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|10
|7
|3
|0
|22
|11
|+11
|24
|REWA
|10
|6
|4
|0
|16
|6
|+10
|22
|BA
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|12
|+9
|19
|LAUTOKA
|10
|5
|2
|3
|23
|15
|+8
|17
|NADI
|10
|5
|1
|4
|16
|14
|+2
|16
|LABASA
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|11
|NADROGA
|10
|3
|1
|6
|9
|21
|-12
|10
|NAVUA
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|19
|-8
|8
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|10
|2
|1
|7
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NASINU
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|21
|-11
|7
Advertisement