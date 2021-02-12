Navua registers first point in DPL

Neither Labasa nor Navua football could secure maximum points in their Digicel Premier League match at the Uprising Sports Centre today.

This is after the teams ended the high-tempo match to a nil-all draw.

The rainy weather condition could be a factor eventuating to the end result but it did not stop the two teams from showcasing good football.

Both teams created various opportunities in the first half but none could get pass their solid defense on either side of the pitch.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS BA 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 SUVA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 LABASA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 NADI 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

It wasn’t any different in the second half of the match but the visitors looked more hungry for a win.

Attempts by Ashnil Raju and Marlon Tahioa went in vain as they failed to execute a perfect finish.

The Babasiga Lions could’ve got the win with a goal by Siotame Kubu but was unfortunately called for an off-side.

Kubu again attempted for goal with a diving header but the ball went too far above the net.

[Source: Fiji Football]