Navua has an advantage over Nasinu in VPL

Navua Head Coach Mohammed Shafil is positive his side can remain in the league if they continue to play as they did against Rewa yesterday.

The side beat the Delta Tiger 2-nil at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Navua is now seventh on the Vodafone Premier League standings with 10 points while Nasinu has eight and as at the bottom of the ladder.

Shafil says they have an advantage over Nasinu and they need to be better against Lautoka this weekend.

“We are really happy that we are two points ahead and we also have a game in hand with Nasinu. So it is a bit of an advantage with the goal average because we are better than them. So definitely we will have to work hard against Lautoka to push the gap into a higher number.”

Navua will face Lautoka at 2pm at Churchill Park on Saturday.

On Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park, Nasinu takes on Ba at ANZ Stadium in Suva while Rewa plays Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.