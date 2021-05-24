Home

Football

Navua go all in

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 9, 2021 5:45 am
Navua Coach Amit Prakash

It will be a must-win game for the Navua football side heading into Sunday’s match against Nadi.

Earning the three points will be crucial for the Amit Prakash coached side in order to ensure they maintain their spot in the premier division.

Navua sits on five points on the standings and will need to win its last two matches to avoid relegation.

Article continues after advertisement

Prakash says players’ concentration will be crucial and they must not drop the ball.

“That’s a weakness that we have been having from the start of the season, player concentration and player common sense during the match. We really need to win to remain in this division.”

Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Nadroga faces Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm, Rewa will face Ba at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium before Suva hosts Labasa at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Suva/Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, Labasa is set to face Lautoka tomorrow at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and the commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

