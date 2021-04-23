Home

Navua football reminded to keep winning momentum

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 4:59 pm

Navua coach Amit Prakash has reminded his team that they can’t let their guard down going into round seven of the Digicel Premier League.

After a superb 1-0 win against Ba in round 5 of the Digicel Premier League, the coach says he noticed a relaxed attitude from the boys.

He says although they have been progressing well into the season, they have to keep the momentum going.

“Actually we had a lot of talks in regards to that of our mindset and we wanted to continue from there from the Ba game but we are happy with the one point”.

Navua is ranked 7th in the Digicel Premier League points standing.

They will play their next game against Nadroga on May 9th.

