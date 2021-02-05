Home

Prakash confirmed as new Navua football coach

February 10, 2021 3:20 pm
February 10, 2021 3:21 pm
Amit Prakash [Source: Fiji Football]

The Navua football association has appointed Amit Prakash as their new coach.

Prakash who is a former Lautoka assistant coach, is a teacher now at Rampur Primary School in Navua.

Navua Football Association President, Rajeev Prasad, confirms that the school teacher has taken the task to guide the team this season.

Prasad says they are happy that he has shown his interest in coaching the team.

The school teacher is with the Navua football team for the past few weeks and has worked under some of the top coaches like Ravinesh Kumar and Anjinesh Prasad in Lautoka.

Prakash will be assisted by Sailosi Danford as former coach Mohammed Shafil is busy with other commitments.

Meanwhile, Navua’s first game in the  National League will be against Lautoka on February 28 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

[Source: Fiji Football]

