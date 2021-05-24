Home

Navua football claims referee was inconsistent

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 6:15 am

The Navua football management is calling on Digicel Premier League referees to be consistent.

This follows the team’s frustrating 2-1 loss to Nadroga on Sunday and Navua Manager Rohit Deo claims certain players were not penalized for fouls and unfair play.

Deo claims some decisions made by the referee and fourth official during the match were unfair.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are not asking for any favors or anything, we just need consistency. It’s been an ongoing thing in Fiji Football. For me personally, it’s one reason why Fiji Football is not doing much on the international scene. What the players learn here disciplinary wise, they go and do it on the international stage as well.”

He says calls made by referees during a match can cause frustration and trigger indiscipline which will result in unfavorable results.

Questions have been sent to Fiji Football’s Competitions Manager regarding the claims.

Meanwhile, looking at the games on Sunday, Navua will host Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Rewa takes on Suva at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.

 

 

 

