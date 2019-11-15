Navua football calls on fans

Navua Football is requesting their fans to continue supporting the team as they head for round three of the Vodafone Premier League.

Association president Ranjeev Prasad says the Navua fans had been really supportive over the past two rounds and had been coming out in great numbers.

‘I think the Navua fans they are really supportive like we have seen that in the first game and we had good numbers.And we request our fans the same, this weekend, come out in numbers and support the team , after five years we have qualified for the premier division and we have a different level of soccer going now and so public should come out and support’.

Navua will play Suva at the Uprising Resort Centre at 3pm tomorrow.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other VPL matches, Rewa takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Nasinu to host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both matches will also be played at 3pm tomorrow.