Navua first team to book their semifinal spot in Muslim IDC

Navua is the first team to qualify for the Digicel Fiji Muslim League IDC semifinal after beating Varavu 1-nil at Prince Charles Park today.

Both sides had plenty of scoring opportunities however they couldn’t find the back of the net.

After the first half, they have locked nil-all.

It was the same story in the second half, with both teams missing goal-scoring opportunities.

With just 20 minutes remaining from full-time, the Navua-based team struck, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The second quarterfinal between Labasa and Maigania is currently underway.

The final will be played tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League will resume next week with Labasa hosting Nadi at Subrail Park, Rewa to meet Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka to take on Suva at Churchill Park and Navua to battle Ba at Uprising Sports Centre.