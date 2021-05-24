Navua fighting for survival in DPL

The Navua Football side is in a desperate situation to win their remaining matches of the Digicel Premier League.

The side currently sits last on the table with five points while Nadroga is 7th with nine points.

Coach Amit Prakash says they have to map out a plan to finish strong this season and avoid relegation.

“We are trying our best to survive in this division so we will go back and see how we can encounter Nadi this weekend.”

Prakash says it’s been a very tough season for them but their aim is to remain in the premier division.

He says despite their 3-nil loss to Ba the side is still confident of performing better in the last few games.

Navua and Nadroga are currently the bottom two and will be fighting tooth and nail to remain in the division.

Navua play Nadi this weekend at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Labasa’s first match will be against Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other games on Sunday, Nadroga will host Lautoka at Lawaqa at 3pm, Labasa will play Suva on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium also at 3pm, however, before that match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Labasa/Suva on Mirchi FM.