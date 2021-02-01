Navua defeats Ba after 11 years

Navua football has recorded its first win in the Digicel Premier League stunning ladder leaders Ba 1-nil at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Super-sub Apisai Smith sent the crowd into frenzy after kicking the ball into the net in the 87th minute securing the 1-nil win.

This is Navua’s first win against Ba in the national league after 11 years.

The substitutes made the difference for Navua bringing in new energy, making an impact on their performance.

Ba on the other hand, was without the likes of Malakai Tiwa, Ilimotama Jese, Pranil Naidu and Avinesh Waram Swamy who were out with injuries.

Coach Kamal Swamy says they had to reshuffle the team, bringing in their midfielders to cover for the defenders positions.

Luck wasn’t on their side as they could not maintain possession, lacked finishing and unforced errors surpassing their chances.

The hosts held their guard-up making sure they don’t fall again on their home turf after losing to Rewa at the last minute in round four.