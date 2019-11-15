Navua kicks Lautoka out of Punjas BOG

Hosts Hyperchem Lautoka is the first team to go out of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

This is after the Sugar City side was beaten by Koromakawa Navua 3-1 in their second group B match.

Navua created the second major upset on day two of BOG after Nasinu earlier beat a star studded Suva team 3-1.

Seveci Rokotakala opened the scoring in the sixth minute to give Navua a dream start.

Lautoka was down to ten men in the 26th minute after Sekove Finau was shown a red card for handling the ball inside the penalty box.

Apisai Smith made no mistake with the spot kick to give Navua a 2-0 lead at half time.

In the second spell, the newly promoted Navua side who is playing in the BOG after five years started strongly and was rewarded with a goal to Thomas Dunn.

However, Lautoka managed to pull one back in the 60th minute when Kolinio Sivoki scored his first goal in almost two years.

Sivoki is playing in his first tournament following his suspension in 2018.

The loss means Lautoka have no point in the table after two games while Navua, Nadi and Rewa now all have a win each.

Navua will play Rewa at 12pm tomorrow while Lautoka play Nadi at 4pm.