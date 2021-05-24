Football
Navua coach cautions players
November 19, 2021 4:21 pm
The Navua team needs to pull up their socks to avoid a constant standing at the bottom of the Digicel premier League points table.
Head coach Amit Prakash says there are a few areas of concern that they need to improve on before Sunday’s match.
Prakash says he has told the team to do their part and give their all as they draw closer to the final round of the Digicel Premier League.
“These players really need to dig deep, if they want to be in this division, they need to dig deep, they have to bring in more discipline in them and it’s up to them now, I’m doing my part”.
Navua is on the verge of relegation after a 2-nil loss to Suva last weekend and sits at the bottom of the points table with only four rounds to go.
The team has one win out of nine matches and will need to win its remaining four to maintain its spot.
Navua will face Rewa at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday before Suva hosts Nadi at 3pm at the same venue.
Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.
In another match on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.
Tomorrow, Lautoka battles Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm and the live commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|9
|7
|1
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|22
|BA
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|+4
|14
|SUVA
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|14
|REWA
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|+1
|13
|LABASA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|11
|NADI
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|NADROGA
|10
|1
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|8
|NAVUA
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park