Navua coach cautions players

The Navua team needs to pull up their socks to avoid a constant standing at the bottom of the Digicel premier League points table.

Head coach Amit Prakash says there are a few areas of concern that they need to improve on before Sunday’s match.

Prakash says he has told the team to do their part and give their all as they draw closer to the final round of the Digicel Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

“These players really need to dig deep, if they want to be in this division, they need to dig deep, they have to bring in more discipline in them and it’s up to them now, I’m doing my part”.

Navua is on the verge of relegation after a 2-nil loss to Suva last weekend and sits at the bottom of the points table with only four rounds to go.

The team has one win out of nine matches and will need to win its remaining four to maintain its spot.

Navua will face Rewa at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday before Suva hosts Nadi at 3pm at the same venue.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In another match on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Lautoka battles Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm and the live commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5