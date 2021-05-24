Home

Full Coverage
Football

Navua coach cautions players

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 4:21 pm

The Navua team needs to pull up their socks to avoid a constant standing at the bottom of the Digicel premier League points table.

Head coach Amit Prakash says there are a few areas of concern that they need to improve on before Sunday’s match.

Prakash says he has told the team to do their part and give their all as they draw closer to the final round of the Digicel Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

“These players really need to dig deep, if they want to be in this division, they need to dig deep, they have to bring in more discipline in them and it’s up to them now, I’m doing my part”.

Navua is on the verge of relegation after a 2-nil loss to Suva last weekend and sits at the bottom of the points table with only four rounds to go.

The team has one win out of nine matches and will need to win its remaining four to maintain its spot.

Navua will face Rewa at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday before Suva hosts Nadi at 3pm at the same venue.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In another match on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Lautoka battles Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm and the live commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA9711146+822
BA9423128+414
SUVA10424910-114
REWA103431110+113
LABASA725031+211
NADI102531115-411
NADROGA10154914-58
NAVUA9126612-65
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka-BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa-NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva-NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

