Navua closer to danger zone after loss

The Navua football team could not hold on to their 1-nil lead as Lautoka came from behind to win 3-1 at Churchill Park in the Vodafone Premier League.

Manav Permal gave Navua a perfect start but the hosts fought back to score three goals to earn the maximum points.

The loss for Navua has forced them into the danger zone as they will hope Nasinu loses to Ba tomorrow.

The Giant Killers, on the other hand, are in a do or die situation as well as they will need to beat Ba to stay in contention for the Premier Division spot.

If the Giant Killers lose to the Men In Black, they will be moving towards demotion to the senior division since they will remain on 8 points while Navua is on 10 points.

The Vineet Chand captained side will then just need a draw to remain in the Premier Division in their final round match against Nasinu.

If Nasinu beats Ba, then they will have 11 points and will just need a draw in their final match against Navua to stay in the Premier Division.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side will meet Ba tomorrow at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park with a double header in which Suva will face Rewa at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Labasa travels to Prince Charles Park tomorrow, where they take on Nadi at 3 pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 12 7 4 1 24 12 +12 25 REWA 12 7 2 3 16 12 +4 23 NADI 12 7 0 5 25 16 +9 21 BA 12 6 2 4 19 17 +2 20 LAUTOKA 13 4 4 5 22 13 +9 16 LABASA 12 5 1 6 14 14 0 16 NAVUA 13 3 1 9 16 32 -16 10 NASINU 12 2 2 8 13 33 -20 8