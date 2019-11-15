Home

Navua closer to danger zone after loss

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 31, 2020 4:25 pm
Action from the Navua vs Lautoka match.

The Navua football team could not hold on to their 1-nil lead as Lautoka came from behind to win 3-1 at Churchill Park in the Vodafone Premier League.

Manav Permal gave Navua a perfect start but the hosts fought back to score three goals to earn the maximum points.

The loss for Navua has forced them into the danger zone as they will hope Nasinu loses to Ba tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The Giant Killers, on the other hand, are in a do or die situation as well as they will need to beat Ba to stay in contention for the Premier Division spot.

If the Giant Killers lose to the Men In Black, they will be moving towards demotion to the senior division since they will remain on 8 points while Navua is on 10 points.

The Vineet Chand captained side will then just need a draw to remain in the Premier Division in their final round match against Nasinu.

If Nasinu beats Ba, then they will have 11 points and will just need a draw in their final match against Navua to stay in the Premier Division.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side will meet Ba tomorrow at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park with a double header in which Suva will face Rewa at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Labasa travels to Prince Charles Park tomorrow, where they take on Nadi at 3 pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA127412412+1225
REWA127231612+423
NADI127052516+921
BA126241917+220
LAUTOKA134452213+916
LABASA125161414016
NAVUA133191632-1610
NASINU122281333-208

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
31 Oct - Saturday2:00PMLautoka3 - 1NavuaChurchill Park
01 Nov - Sunday1:00PMNasinu-BaRatu Cakobau Park
01 Nov - Sunday3:00PMRewa-SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
01 Nov - Sunday3:00PMNadi-LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 12
24 Oct - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0Lautoka Subrail Park
24 Oct - Saturday3:00PMBa0 - 1Nadi Fiji FA Academy
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMSuva 5 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 0RewaUprising Ground
Round 11
19 Sept - Saturday3:00PMBa 0 - 0Lautoka Fiji FA Academy
20 Sept - Saturday1:00PMNasinu 1 - 3Nadi ANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMSuva 4 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMRewa1 - 2LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 10
12 Sept - Saturday4:00PMNavua0 - 3BaUprising Ground
13 Sept - Sunday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NasinuSubrail Park
13 Sept - Sunday2:00PMSuva1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
13 Sept - Sunday3:30PMRewa2 - 1NadiRatu Cakobau Park [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
Round 9
05 Sept - Saturday7:00PMNavua2 - 1LabasaUprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
06 Sept - Sunday1:00PMNadi3 - 2LautokaPrince Charles Park
06 Sept - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0NasinuRatu Cakobau Park
06 Sept - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1BaANZ Stadium
Round 8
29 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1RewaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
30 August - Sunday1:00PMNadi5 - 0NavuaPrince Charles Park
30 August - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 1LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
30 August - Sunday3:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 7
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa3 - 1SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
22 Jul - Wednesday6:00PMNadi5 - 1BaPrince Charles Park
25 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 1LabasaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
26 Jul - Saturday1:00PMRewa1 - 0LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
26 Jul - Saturday2:00PMNadi0 - 1SuvaPrince Charles Park
26 Jul - Saturday3:00PMNasinu2 - 3NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 5
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Resort Ground
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0RewaANZ Stadium
18 Jul - Saturday2:00PMLabasa1 - 0NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 4
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 3
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

