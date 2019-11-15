Football
Navua closer to danger zone after loss
October 31, 2020 4:25 pm
Action from the Navua vs Lautoka match.
The Navua football team could not hold on to their 1-nil lead as Lautoka came from behind to win 3-1 at Churchill Park in the Vodafone Premier League.
Manav Permal gave Navua a perfect start but the hosts fought back to score three goals to earn the maximum points.
The loss for Navua has forced them into the danger zone as they will hope Nasinu loses to Ba tomorrow.
The Giant Killers, on the other hand, are in a do or die situation as well as they will need to beat Ba to stay in contention for the Premier Division spot.
If the Giant Killers lose to the Men In Black, they will be moving towards demotion to the senior division since they will remain on 8 points while Navua is on 10 points.
The Vineet Chand captained side will then just need a draw to remain in the Premier Division in their final round match against Nasinu.
If Nasinu beats Ba, then they will have 11 points and will just need a draw in their final match against Navua to stay in the Premier Division.
The Tagi Vonolagi coached side will meet Ba tomorrow at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park with a double header in which Suva will face Rewa at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.
Labasa travels to Prince Charles Park tomorrow, where they take on Nadi at 3 pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|12
|7
|4
|1
|24
|12
|+12
|25
|REWA
|12
|7
|2
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|23
|NADI
|12
|7
|0
|5
|25
|16
|+9
|21
|BA
|12
|6
|2
|4
|19
|17
|+2
|20
|LAUTOKA
|13
|4
|4
|5
|22
|13
|+9
|16
|LABASA
|12
|5
|1
|6
|14
|14
|0
|16
|NAVUA
|13
|3
|1
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|10
|NASINU
|12
|2
|2
|8
|13
|33
|-20
|8
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|31 Oct - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 12
|24 Oct - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Subrail Park
|24 Oct - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|Fiji FA Academy
|25 Oct - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|25 Oct - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 0
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 11
|19 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|0 - 0
|Lautoka
|Fiji FA Academy
|20 Sept - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|20 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 2
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 10
|12 Sept - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|13 Sept - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Subrail Park
|13 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|13 Sept - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadi
|Ratu Cakobau Park [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|Round 9
|05 Sept - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Uprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|06 Sept - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 2
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Nasinu
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 8
|29 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|30 August - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|30 August - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|30 August - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 1
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|22 Jul - Wednesday
|6:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 1
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|25 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|26 Jul - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 3
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 5
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|18 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|6:30PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 4
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 3
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds