Navua can do wonders: Ali

Navua coach Saiyad Ali.[Pic:Fiji FA]

Being drawn in the pool of death has not dampened the spirits of the Navua football team as they prepare for the Digicel Fiji FACT which starts this weekend.

First on Navua’s agenda is Nadi, one of the most improved teams of the season.

Coach Saiyad Ali believes his team can do wonders at the Fiji FACT despite mixed results in the Digicel Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

Even though they are in a tough pool, Ali says they’ve seen so many times that even from a tough pool, a minnow can qualify for the semi-final and even final.

Navua starts its campaign against Nadi on Sunday at 1 pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nasinu at 11am, Ba battles Suva at 3pm, and Rewa faces Labasa on Sunday at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.