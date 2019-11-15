Navua banks on home crowd

The Navua football side will be banking on their 12th man in their Vodafone Premier League clash against Nasinu this evening.

The side has the home advantage as they host the giant-killers at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Head Coach Mohammed Shafil says crowd support will be a crucial factor in a match that would decide their spot in the premier division next season.

Shafil adds playing on home turf also comes with its added pressure as fans would anticipate a favourable result.

Nevertheless, he says the team knows what’s at stake and will fight until the final whistle not only give something back to their supporters to remain in the premier division in 2021.

Navua hosts Nasinu this evening at 7 pm, and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 1.30 pm, Labasa plays Ba at Subrail Park.

Tomorrow, Suva hosts Nadi at the ANZ Stadium, and Lautoka faces Rewa at Churchill Park.

Both matches kick-off at 3 pm and you can tune in to the live commentary of the Rewa- Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.